Health inspectors shut down deli and bakery at Cupertino Whole Foods due to contamination

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Whole Foods in the South Bay is in trouble with health department.

Inspectors with the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health shut down part of a Cupertino Whole Foods for the second time in three weeks. The store is located in the 20900 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard.

The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health first closed the deli and bakery in the store back on Mar. 26.

According to the health inspection report, it was due to "contamination of vermin."

Whole foods said it was able to reopen both departments the next day. But the health department shut down the bakery and deli again on Monday.

Whole foods said it closed the departments for required maintenance and the rest of the store remains open.

