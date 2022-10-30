Halloween

Health Officials Remind Residents to Keep Cannabis Candies Away From Children

By Bay City News

(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images0

As Halloween festivities kick off in full swing, the California Department of Public Health reminds parents and consumers to keep their sweet-tasting cannabis edibles away from children.

Hemp-derived products with THC may look like trick-or-treat sweets -- things like gummies, lollipops, brownies and the sort -- but these products can cause adverse reactions in children. Though they may look enticing to eat, the state department said weed edibles can cause illness or even death for youth children.

Children who eat these products may have the following symptoms: sleepiness, diarrhea, seizures, uncoordinated movements, slurred speech, vomiting, low blood pressure, sedation or be in a coma, said CDPH.

news Oct 29

From Chipotle to Wendy's, Here Are 7 Places to Score Halloween Freebies and Discounts

Halloween Sep 24

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The department said it has seen a higher number of cases of children accidentally eating hemp-derived products, and parents should be aware.

To keep these products away from children, the health department recommends consumers to keep their edibles stored away or in a locked location and not consume these products in front of children. Parents should also check their children's candies after trick-or-treating and throw out anything suspicious.

If a child is suspected to have consumed one of these products, residents can dial 911, or call the Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Halloweencannabiscandycannabis productshalloween candy
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us