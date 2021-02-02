coronavirus

Health Officials Warn Against Super Bowl Watch Parties

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

The biggest game in football usually means big Super Bowl parties, but with COVID-19 still spreading, health officials are calling for a party time out.

Though watch parties aren’t encouraged inside a home, restaurants offering outdoor dining would love to take reservations.

With hospitalization rates dropping Dr. Mark Ghaly says gathering now would be like fumbling close to the end zone.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is concerned super spreader parties will bring shutdowns back.

“Ditch the gatherings,” he said. “Us going backwards would be a huge setback. As much as I love the Super Bowl, I don't think it's worth us going back to stay-at-home. We can't afford to do that.”

Local

politics 2 hours ago

Political Storms Swirl Around California's Newsom Amid Virus

race for a vaccine 6 hours ago

Santa Clara County Still Experiencing COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage

Restaurants that offer outdoor dining like Momo's in San Francisco will be showing the game on televisions outside.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Super BowlSuper Bowl party
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us