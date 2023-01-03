The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation is proud to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

To honor such an impressive milestone for our city, they are bringing you

two ways to celebrate this 150-year legacy at the iconic San Francisco City Hall.

Hearts in SF Gala

Thursday, February 9th

5:00 pm

San Francisco City Hall

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Hearts After Dark

Thursday, February 9th

8:00 pm

San Francisco City Hall

PURCHASE TICKETS

To learn more visit: sfghf.org/hearts-in-sf-2023/