Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

HEARTS IN SF 2023

Thursday, February 9th 5:00 pm & Thursday, February 9th 8:00 pm

The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation is proud to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

To honor such an impressive milestone for our city, they are bringing you
two ways to celebrate this 150-year legacy at the iconic San Francisco City Hall.

Hearts in SF Gala

Thursday, February 9th
5:00 pm
San Francisco City Hall

PURCHASE TICKETS

Hearts After Dark

Thursday, February 9th
8:00 pm
San Francisco City Hall

PURCHASE TICKETS

To learn more visit: sfghf.org/hearts-in-sf-2023/

