heat advisory

Heat Advisory Issued for Most of the Bay Area

Temperatures will reach the low 100s in the interior valleys of the East Bay

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for a huge swath of the Bay Area, with temperatures reaching the 90s around the Bay and the low 100s in the interior valleys of the East Bay.

The advisory is in effect for the North Bay interior mountains, East Bay interior valleys and hills, the hills of eastern Santa Clara County, southern Salinas Valley and Lake San Antonio, the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and the mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park.

Cooler conditions are expected by the weekend.

