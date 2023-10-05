bay area weather

Heat advisory expanded for parts of Bay Area and Central Coast

For the Bay Area, the advisory covers San Francisco, the East Bay and the Santa Clara County through 11 p.m. Friday

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

The National Weather Service has expanded a heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast due to high temperatures and low relative humidity. 

Originally in effect for the Bay Area coastline, including San Francisco, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley, the advisory issued for Thursday and Friday now includes Santa Cruz County, the Monterey Bay, Carmel Valley and parts of Northern Salinas Valley.

"Forecast highs this afternoon in these areas are expected to be in the 90-95 degree range," weather service officials said.

Temperatures could top out in the low 100s for inland areas, where low humidity will contribute to elevated fire risks, although mild breezes could moderate that somewhat.  

A light sea breeze is expected to cool things down slightly along the coast by late Thursday afternoon and a cooling trend is forecast for the entire region later in the weekend, with near normal temperatures and the possibility of light rain returning by Monday.

The heat advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Friday, and the weather service is reminding people to limit outdoor activity if possible, to never leave children or pets in vehicles and to stay hydrated.

