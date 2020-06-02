Heat Expected to Return Across the Bay Area

Temperatures around the Bay Area and along the Monterey Peninsula are expected to spike this week, with above-average seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to rise between six and 12 degrees above average along the coast and as much as 18 degrees above average in the Bay Area's inland valleys.

Weather service forecasters expect the Santa Cruz-Aptos region, Big Sur and the San Francisco Bay shoreline to have highs for Tuesday and Wednesday peaking in the mid-80s.

Temperatures in the interior East Bay valleys are expected to approach triple digits, spurring a moderate high heat risk for vulnerable demographics, according to the weather service.

Temperatures in the Bay Area and along the Peninsula are expected to cool on Thursday, Friday and into next weekend. The weather service does not anticipate widespread rain in the immediate future.