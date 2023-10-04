‘We are on alert': Heat, high winds ramp up fire threat in the Bay Area

As temperatures rise and winds kick up this week, East Bay fire crews are bracing for the increased risk of fires.

Despite the calendar turning to October, Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. Chris Toler warned that the fire season is not over.

"Out of a scale of one to 10, probably a 12 to 13. We are on alert," he said. "It is getting to a point where everything is dry. We are just getting prepared."

A mild fire season, lack of rain and high winds means it doesn’t take much for a small spark to turn into a major threat.

"The wind is not our friend. The wind can take an easy spot fire that’s 6 by 6 feet and … take it to 8 acres," Toler said. "We are late in the season. We haven’t had any tremendous or significant fire up to this point. That does not mean they are not coming."

Firefighters are urging residents to be aware and clear brush from their property. For hillside homes, they suggest creating firebreaks to prevent fires from spreading.

