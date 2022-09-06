Record-Breaking Temps Cause Transit Trouble in the Bay Area

Record-breaking temperatures caused BART to halt train service between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations.

The incident occurred during the evening commute and people were told to get off the trains and head to buses to get home.

Out of an abundance of caution, at 5:30 p.m., BART halted the train service because of the heat.

“It’s happened several times before,” said a BART passenger. “I’ve experienced it twice this year so this is three times. I feel since this is an old problem they should have buses ready for the situation.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That passenger mainly frustrated because of the train service disruption in June.

That’s when heat caused a partial derailment in a similar location, forcing passengers off trains and onto buses to get to their destination.

“You work all day tired trying to get home, it's just not fun,” said a BART passenger.

As of 11 p.m., there was still up to 20 minute delays because of the warm weather.

“I guess it frustrates it makes it a longer commute but if that’s what they got to do that’s what they got to do,” said commuter Lance Connelly.

The heat caused a problem for transit and roads in various parts of the Bay Area.

In the South Bay, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority pulled about 40 buses out of service because of mechanical issues due to the extreme heat.

And extreme heat may be the reason why the road buckled on southbound Highway 101 near Route 156 heading to Gilroy.

“It’s not definitive but we do believe it’s possibly related to the higher temperatures that we’re seeing,” said Alexa Bertola of Caltrans

Caltrans says it’s not normal for the roads to buckle but it’s happened before. Crews on Tuesday night were keeping an eye out, ready to respond in case it happens again.