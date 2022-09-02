Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust

The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students.

Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared.

"Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of the day, ensuring that students and staff are hydrated and that they're drinking plenty of water," said Marcus Walton with the Contra Costa County Office of Education.

Ilana Israel Samuels with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District said the district has been preparing for the hot weather all week.

One school in the district took advantage of a multi-use room to keep kids out of the sun at recess, another school had kids hang out in the shade and a high school made sure kids weren't skimping on water.

"They’re really well-equipped to ensure that student safety maintains its priority in the district, which is for all of us," Samuels said.

The district said it's going to reassess weather conditions over the weekend to see if schools need more resources after the holiday weekend to deal with the ongoing heat wave.