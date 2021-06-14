Heat Wave, Increased Fire Danger Arrive This Week

A heat wave is coming to much of the Bay Area and should arrive by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, a low-pressure system to the east will push temperatures into the mid-90s to low-100s, with some of the hottest in-land and high-elevation spots expecting temperatures as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

We think the word got out. And the word is: hot. Temps are increasing later this week. Onshore winds keep the coast cooler, starting Wed. inland areas have rising temperatures. A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM Wed. to 11AM Thurs.



But wait, there's more! (next tweet) pic.twitter.com/a6ROSI4cA4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 14, 2021

Overnight temperatures aren't expected to offer much relief, with lows expected to stay in the upper-50s to upper-60s range. Thursday will be the hottest day but warm temperatures will persist through Friday.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday. Farthest inland areas and highest elevations will see their Heat Advisory upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as temps approach and exceed 100°F!

With the lingering heat and dry conditions, the National Weather Service is warning of increased fire danger.

"Onshore flow will be moderately strong on Wednesday resulting in gusty winds near the coast and any interior gaps or passes," according to Weather Service officials. "Hot, dry and potentially gusty winds would allow fires to spread."