Heat Wave Leaves Bay Area Scrambling for Ways to Cool Down

With near-record heat and fewer options to stay cool, Bay Area residents are getting creative to beat the heat this week.

Downtown Los Gatos was one of the several areas where scorching temps reached near triple digits. Normally, residents would go to places like the library to cool off, but those spots are now closed due to the pandemic.

Requests for new air conditioning units and repairs are 10 times higher than usual at Supreme Air Systems in Campbell in part because of COVID-19.

"People are at home, they're working from home instead of in an office, so we're getting lots of calls for installs and calls from people who didn't even have AC before and want the units now," said Linda Dodge with Supreme Air Systems.

Most of the requests are for AC units and air purifying systems in homes.

Even though the heat wave in increasing power use, the California Independent System Operator did not project demand would reach capacity and PG&E said it is not planning power safety shut offs this week.

But that is little relief for those without AC who have few options for where to go to get cool -- no malls, no movie theaters, and even the water is off limits.

"We'd normally be at the beach, but they are closed" said Laura M, a Los Gatos resident. "Or we'd be at the pool, but they are closed. There are not a lot of options."

Meanwhile, some areas are starting to announce cooling centers.

Here's a list of cooling centers that will be open through Thursday, May 28 in San Jose. The cooling centers will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Mayfair Community Center; 2039 Kammerer Ave. San José, CA 95116

Camden Community Center; 3369 Union Ave. San José, CA 95124

Seven Trees Community Center; 3590 Cas Dr. San José, CA 95111

Roosevelt Community Center; 901 E. Santa Clara St. San José, CA 95116

Cypress Community Center; 403 Cypress Ave. San José, CA 95117

Officials say due to COVID-19 county health orders, capacity will be limited at the cooling centers. Residents who visit a cooling center must follow all county guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a face mask. For more information, visit the Santa Clara County's Emergency Department.