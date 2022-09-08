bay area heat wave

More Temperature Records Expected to Break as Brutal Bay Area Heat Wave Continues

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A historic heat wave torching the Bay Area and state is expected to break more records Thursday, with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.

Thursday's alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., a time period when the power grid is most stressed from higher demand from air conditioning units as well as less solar energy as the sun goes down, according to CAISO.

The grid operator encourages people to take steps like setting their home or business thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during Flex Alerts, as well as to avoid the use of major appliances and to turn off any unnecessary lights.

PG&E this week also warned hundreds of thousands of customers across the state to prepare for possible outages when the grid could not reach its minimum reserves.

On Tuesday, the state saw an all-time record high peak demand on the power grid, reaching 52,061 megawatts, but narrowly avoided having to institute widespread rotating power outages because of conservation efforts by residents.

An excessive heat warning issued by the weather service for the Bay Area is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, and people are advised to drink plenty of fluids and take extra precautions while working or spending time outside.

The heat wave is expected to linger Friday, but temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to drop into the upper 90s to 105 degrees inland. The region is expected to cool down by the weekend to more normal seasonal temperatures, according to the weather service.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

This article tagged under:

bay area heat waveHeat Wave
