Heat, Wind, Dry Conditions Prompt ‘Critical Fire Weather’ Warning

Hot, dry and windy conditions have prompted a red flag warning in parts of Northern California, including one Bay Area county, as well as a no-burn mandate in the North Bay.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s and 90s for the next two days, and the "critical fire weather" prompted a red flag warning through Thursday afternoon for Vallejo and the rest of Solano County, according to Cal Fire.

The red flag warning extends into multiple areas in the state's northern and eastern Central Valley as well as parts of the greater Sacramento area.

In Placer County east of Sacramento, firefighters were gearing up for what is supposed to be another dangerous fire season. That county’s fire unit is setting controlled burns to train 30 new seasonal recruits.

Over two weeks, the trainees will learn the basics of wildland firefighting: for instance, how to stay safe on the fire line and how to create a buffer to keep the fire from advancing.

In addition to the red flag warning in Solano County, Cal Fire also has banned outdoor residential burn permits in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties until further notice.