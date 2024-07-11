Alameda

3 dead, multiple injured in Alameda shooting,

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have responded to a shooting in Alameda that left at least three dead.

Officers arrived at a residence along the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road after a neighbor reported gun shots.

In addition to those killed, others were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Alameda Police Department. Those injured were transported to a hospital to receive treatment.

According to the APD, a suspect is in custody,

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Alameda
