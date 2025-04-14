San Jose

Heavy police response to disturbance at San Jose warehouse

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police in San Jose surround a warehouse early Monday morning. (April 14, 2025)
NBC Bay Area

Police in San Jose responded to a warehouse in the city's Alma neighborhood early Monday on reports of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Several units surrounded a warehouse in the 200 block of Barnard Avenue, near Little Orchard Drive, police said. Officers were trying to determine if there were any victims of a crime.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police used a bullhorn ordering people to exit the building with their hands up, and several came out and complied.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported. Police later said it was an illegal get-together, but they did not elaborate on the illegal aspect of it.

No other details were immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us