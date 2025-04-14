Heavy police response to disturbance at San Jose warehouse

Police in San Jose responded to a warehouse in the city's Alma neighborhood early Monday on reports of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Several units surrounded a warehouse in the 200 block of Barnard Avenue, near Little Orchard Drive, police said. Officers were trying to determine if there were any victims of a crime.

Police used a bullhorn ordering people to exit the building with their hands up, and several came out and complied.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported. Police later said it was an illegal get-together, but they did not elaborate on the illegal aspect of it.

No other details were immediately available.