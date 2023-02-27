‘It's Just Out of Control': Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail, Low Elevation Snow to the East Bay

It was another wild weather day in the East Bay on Monday as hail, heavy rain and low level snow returned.

The National Weather Service issued multiple advisories, warning people of possible thunderstorms, lightning, hail and street flooding.

While lower elevations of Contra Costa County saw slushy conditions, Mt. Diablo received another round of snowfall.

"That’s one thing for sure, it’s cold, and I’m not prepared," Patrick Anading of Concord said. "I’m not even wearing a snow outfit to be honest, but it’s better than nothing."

Some adventurers never thought they'd get a chance to ski in Contra Costa County, but the conditions have lined up just right.

"We were just going up to Tahoe for the weekend and driving back to the Bay and we heard there were some killer conditions up at the top of Mount Diablo," Shea Dellard of Mountain View said. "We decided we’re gonna go up here and give it a whirl."

This winter just keeps on delivering, and people continue to take it all in.

"It’s just out of control," Trevor Mecum of Concord said. "I don’t really know what to say about that. It’s a lot. The weather is just crazy."