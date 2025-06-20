Hella Juneteenth celebration in Oakland welcomes thousands

Thousands came out to Hella Juneteenth in Oakland on Thursday to celebrate the holiday, freedom, community and legacy.

The event held at the Oakland Museum of California welcomed close to 3,500 people. Organizers said the day was not only about celebrating freedom, but creating lasting legacies.

"This is not just a black event, this is a freedom celebration," said Ryan Royster, the director of Experience Hella Juneteenth Festival.

Hella Juneteenth is organized by Hella Creative, a grassroots group that started in 2020. The group also helped to spark the national movement that led to Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

"We are creating a futureproof celebration by creating a futureproof community," Royster said. "There is going to be black people in the future, we are going to be here forever, and we are going to celebrate ourselves and freedom always."

The community-centered, sold-out event was filled with music, food spotlighting black chefs, basketball with the Valkyries, vendors and more.

Autumn King, a spokesperson for OCMA, said the event comes at a critical time.

"We have seen DEI programs go by the wayside, we have seen gentrification moving in," King said. "So, having an event that focuses on the black community, black independence and resilience, that is exactly who we are."

Rejois Frazier's family is from Texas. In 1865, her great-grandfather was one of the hundreds of thousands of slaves who found out they were emancipated.

"He was freed when he was five years old, but he would’ve been freed when he was three if he had known about it," she said.

Thursday's celebration comes with a commitment to continue pushing for progress, Frazier said.

"It means a sense of pride, a sense of thinking of what we still need to do, there is still a lot of work to be done, and we are regressing," she said.