‘Her Legacy Is Going to Be Tremendous': Colleagues Remember Supervisor Wilma Chan

As police continue to investigate what led up to the collision that killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, tributes to her continued to pour in Thursday.

Chan was struck by a car Wednesday morning at the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda and later died from her injuries.

Those who worked alongside Chan gathered Thursday morning outside of their offices in Oakland to hug one another and reflect on the 72-year-old’s contributions to the county.

"Her legacy is going to be tremendous," Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley said. "It's going to be significant, around childcare, working to provide services to vulnerable and poor populations."

In her most recent role as county supervisor, Chan represented Alameda, San Leandro, a portion of Oakland, and unincorporated parts of San Lorenzo and Hayward. Miley said Chan brought an invaluable perspective to board meetings as the only woman and the only Asian American on the board.

"She didn’t hold grudges," Miley said. "She could disagree with you. You could disagree with her. After the disagreement was over, you move on to the next thing."

As for the investigation into her death, Alameda Police Department Chief Nishant Joshi said he can’t disclose any information yet about the woman who was behind the wheel of the car that struck Chan.

This wasn't the first time this year that someone was hit by a car in that area.

"We did have another pedestrian versus vehicle incident earlier this year when I first came on," Joshi said.

Chan is survived by her two children and two grandchildren.

"My heart goes out to her family, her friends, all those who loved her," Joshi said.