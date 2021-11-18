Hercules Police Investigating After 3 People Shot

The Hercules Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Zaiqa Restaurant, located on the 800 block of Willow Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a 33-year-old man, who was shot multiple times.

They said the victim was conscious and alert. He was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to witnesses, the victim was standing next to a red Tesla parked outside. They said two other men then approached the victim, pushed him down and shots were then fired.

The victim ran towards Zaiqa restaurant. The suspects ran to a white sedan driven by a third man and fled the scene, police said.

Hercules police later discovered that two other men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at the Sutter Hospital in Vallejo.

Hercules police said the victims, both 19 years old, had multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to another hospital.

Authorities said the two victims were in serious but stable condition.

It's unknown at this time if the two victims were involved in the shooting in Hercules.

Police said an unoccupied vehicle sustained multiple gunshot damage and two businesses also sustained gunshot damage from the Hercules shooting.

No bystanders were injured.