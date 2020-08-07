Here's a List of Bay Area Counties Enforcing Health Order Fines

As COVID-19 continues to spread, a growing number of Bay Area counties have implemented fines for health orders violations, such as not wearing a mask or gathering in large groups.
The following Bay Area counties are enforcing fines, which apply to people and businesses.
- Sonoma — Individuals found violating health orders face a fine of $100. Businesses found in violation face a $1,000 fine for a first offense, $5,000 fine for a second offense and $10,000 fine for each additional offense. Details here.
- Napa — Individuals found violating health orders face fines ranging from $25 to $500. Businesses found in violation face fines ranging from $200 to $5,000. Details here.
- San Mateo — Individuals found violating health orders face a $100 fine for a first offense, $200 fine for a second offense and $500 fine for additional offenses. For businesses, fines range from $250 to $3,000. Details here.
- Contra Costa — Individuals found violating health orders face a $100 fine for a first offense, $200 fine for a second offense and $500 fine for each additional offense. Businesses found in violation face a $250 fine for a first offense, $500 fine for a second offense and $1,000 fine for each additional offense. Details here.
- Marin — Individuals found violating health orders face fines ranging from $25 to $500. For businesses, fines range from $250 to $10,000. Details here.