Here's a Quick Way to Make a Budget and Start Saving More Money

By Jordan Malter, CNBC

Alex Kuzoian

Really, a budget is just a list.

It's most efficient to build this kind of budget on a spreadsheet somewhere — whether it's Microsoft Excel or a Google doc. Then add new expenses as you spend.

And those new expenses will surely pop up. Try to do as much planning as you can for those once or twice a year costs — like buying presents around the holidays, or that vacation you plan every year. Or, the unexpected doctor's visit.

The more you track your spending and keep an eye on it, the better you'll get at homing in on your monthly expenses.

Check out this video for a step-by-step guide to making a budget that will work for you.

Contact Us