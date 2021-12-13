Here's How Much Rain the Bay Area's Seen in the Last 24 Hours — And How Long the Storm Will Last

An atmospheric river began soaking the Bay Area Sunday night, continuing into Monday, bringing flooding and intense rain to parts of the region.

Video shows neighborhoods and roadways flooded as the storm pummels the drought-stricken Bay Area.

📡Radar Update 12:35 PM - Rain continues to fall across the #BayArea. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Please heed any current road closure, water covering roads, or debris on road. Turn around, don't drown. #cawx #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/HAl0gwtYX7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 13, 2021

How Much Rain Have We Gotten So Far?

In the last 24 hours Bay Area cities have seen several inches of rain according to the National Weather Service, with the North Bay being hit the hardest.

Here are rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Monday.

North Bay

Marin – 3.59 inches

Kentfield – 3.27 inches

Point Reyes Station – 1.73 inches

Napa Airport – 2.23 inches

Novato – 1.28 inches

Mill Valley 2.37 inches

Santa Rosa – 1.04 inches

San Francisco

San Francisco – 2.35 inches

SFO – 2.97 inches

East Bay

Richmond – 3.43 inches

Orinda – 3.60 inches

Mount Diablo – 3.73 inches

Concord – 1.51 inches

Hayward 1.30 inches

Oakland Airport — 3.05 inches

Peninsula

Half Moon Bay – 2.85 inches

South Bay

San Jose – 0.95 inches

Mountain View – 0.75 inches

Milpitas – 1.07 inches

Redwood City – 1.78 inches

How Much More Rain Will We Get?

Showers are expected to continue into Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday before more rain later in the week.

A flood watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Monday night in much of the Bay Area due to “excessive” rainfall.

Cities under the flood watch include Livermore, Scotts Valley, San Francisco, Pacifica, Hayward, Watsonville, Fremont, Santa Cruz, San Ramon, Antioch, Berkeley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Walnut Creek, Daly City, Boulder Creek, Concord, Pittsburg, Pleasanton and Oakland, according to the Weather Service.

A high surf advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday along the peninsula and coastal areas.

Take a look at the radar below for live weather conditions.