Here's How Much Rain the Bay Area's Seen in the Last 24 Hours — And How Long the Storm Will Last

An atmospheric river began soaking the Bay Area Sunday night, continuing into Monday, bringing flooding and intense rain to parts of the region.
Video shows neighborhoods and roadways flooded as the storm pummels the drought-stricken Bay Area.
How Much Rain Have We Gotten So Far?
In the last 24 hours Bay Area cities have seen several inches of rain according to the National Weather Service, with the North Bay being hit the hardest.
Here are rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Monday.
North Bay
Marin – 3.59 inches
Kentfield – 3.27 inches
Point Reyes Station – 1.73 inches
Napa Airport – 2.23 inches
Novato – 1.28 inches
Mill Valley 2.37 inches
Santa Rosa – 1.04 inches
San Francisco
San Francisco – 2.35 inches
SFO – 2.97 inches
East Bay
Richmond – 3.43 inches
Orinda – 3.60 inches
Mount Diablo – 3.73 inches
Concord – 1.51 inches
Hayward 1.30 inches
Oakland Airport — 3.05 inches
Peninsula
Half Moon Bay – 2.85 inches
South Bay
San Jose – 0.95 inches
Mountain View – 0.75 inches
Milpitas – 1.07 inches
Redwood City – 1.78 inches
How Much More Rain Will We Get?
Showers are expected to continue into Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday before more rain later in the week.
A flood watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Monday night in much of the Bay Area due to “excessive” rainfall.
Cities under the flood watch include Livermore, Scotts Valley, San Francisco, Pacifica, Hayward, Watsonville, Fremont, Santa Cruz, San Ramon, Antioch, Berkeley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Walnut Creek, Daly City, Boulder Creek, Concord, Pittsburg, Pleasanton and Oakland, according to the Weather Service.
A high surf advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday along the peninsula and coastal areas.
Take a look at the radar below for live weather conditions.