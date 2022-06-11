Here's How to Watch the A's at Guardians on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time and More

Peacock is about to make itself comfortable at Progressive Field.

The streaming service is home to 18 MLB Sunday matchups this season, including three home games for the Cleveland Guardians. First up on the docket? The Oakland Athletics.

Sometimes referred to simply as the A’s, the Athletics are currently last in the AL West with a 20-40 record. Meanwhile, the Guardians are two games above the Chicago White Sox for second in the AL Central. Their 28-26 record features three straight wins over the A’s in Oakland at the end of April.

Cleveland leads the four-game series 2-0, so the A’s have to win the remaining two games to tie it up.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Guardians on Peacock.

How can I watch the Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians on Sunday?

The A’s-Guardians game will be streamed on Peacock on Sunday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

White Sox play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti is leading all 18 games in the MLB Sunday Leadoff series. Benetti, who also called baseball and basketball for ESPN, will be joined by A’s analyst Dallas Braden and Guardians analyst Rick Manning.

Where can I watch Peacock?

Peacock is available on Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What’s next for the A’s and Guardians?

The Guardians now embark on a nine-game road trip out West, visiting the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers before circling back to the Minnesota Twins.

Meanwhile, the A’s move into the final third of a nine-game road trip of their own, wrapping up with the Boston Red Sox.

What other MLB games will be streamed on Peacock this season?

Sunday’s game is the sixth of 18 MLB games streamed on Peacock this season.

While the Guardians are set to return to Peacock two more times -- both in August – this Sunday is Oakland’s lone appearance on the streaming service this season.

