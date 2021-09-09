Here's Why San Jose's Joey Chestnut is Going to be OK Despite Hot Dog Study

If San Jose's Joey Chestnut keeps eating hot dogs at his world-record pace, there may be reason for concern, a recent study from the University of Michigan suggests.

The study, published in the journal Nature Food, found every hot dog eaten costs a person 36 minutes of healthy life.

Chestnut, 37, is a 14-time champion in the annual Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest, having consumed a record 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes at the most recent Fourth of July event.

On that day, Chestnut lost about 46 hours, or nearly two days, according to the study's calculations.

At that rate and if the study holds water, Chestnut may have shaved a significant number of days off his life expectancy by now, but he wouldn't be gone already as some on social media would have us believe.

And, let's face it, he appears to be OK -- and unfazed -- for now.

The fact is Chestnut doesn't eat a record 76 hot dogs every day. He does, however, participate in other eating events, such as his recent personal attacks on the Big Mac and walking taco records and at several other contests as a member of Major League Eating.

So, how much damage does a taco or a slice of pizza or a double burger do to one's life expectancy?

Might be worth studying.