Hero Officer Who Led Capitol Rioters Away From Senate Is a Harris Escort

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is accompanying Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden.

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

Goodman is a Black man and was facing an overwhelmingly white mob. He is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter. Goodman stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.

Local

Inauguration Day 3 hours ago

Inauguration Day: Trump Departs, Biden Family Attends Morning Mass

Trump administration 5 hours ago

Nine Lawsuits by California Mark Trump's Final Day in Office

A police spokeswoman says Goodman’s plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris “is a ceremonial role.″

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us