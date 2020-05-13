coronavirus

High-Flying Thank You: Fighter Jets Salute Front-Line Workers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal

Four fighter jets soared above the Bay Area Tuesday morning, paying tribute to the health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

The F-15C Eagle fighter jets assigned to the California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno began the flight of appreciation in the Central Valley before soaring above spots such as Sacramento, the Bay Area and the Central Coast.

Check out the footage below to see the flyover as it happened.

