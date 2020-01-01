High Surf Advisory in Effect Along Bay Area Coastline

A high surf advisory is in effect along the entire Bay Area coastline until 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Northwest swells are expected to range between 11 and 14 feet, the weather service said. Breaking waves could peak anywhere from 20 to 25 feet, possibly even higher at "favored locations."

The Beach Hazards Statement has expired and a High Surf Advisory is now in effect until tomorrow morning. It is advised to stay off of rocks and jetties and never turn your back to the ocean!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ymgw9X58En — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2020

Beaches facing to the west and northwest will see the largest waves, according to the weather service. South and southwest facing beaches will see "larger than normal waves."

The largest waves are expected to pound the coast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning before easing off into Thursday night.

The weather service warned beachgoers to watch out for strong rip currents, powerful waves in the surf zone and localized beach erosion.

"It is advised to stay off of rocks and jetties and never turn your back to the ocean!" the weather service tweeted.