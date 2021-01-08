High Surf Advisory in Effect Through Saturday, King Tides Expected Next Week

A high surf advisory went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday for the Pacific Ocean coast from Sonoma County to Monterey County, and will be effective until 6 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Large breaking waves reaching 20 to 25 feet, and possibly higher in some spots along the Pacific coast in the greater Bay Area, are expected to develop through Saturday morning, weather officials said.

On Sunday, more high surf is expected to come to the Bay Area via a "Northwest swell," followed Monday and Tuesday by exceptionally high tides, known as "king tides."

These large tides also bring with them a high risk of strong rip currents, with colder water than usual. Increased volumes of marine detritus deposited on area beaches and shoreline areas are expected, and coast erosion is possible.

People venturing into these colder waters must take precautions, as cold water shock/paralysis is more possible now. The National Weather Service cautions that these high-surf events lead to "cold water" drownings every year, including people struck by large waves and pulled into the water.