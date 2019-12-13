weather

High Surf Advisory Issued for Bay Area Beaches Through Saturday

The waves pose a threat to beach-goers as well as mariners traversing harbor entrances, according to the weather service.

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Forecasters are warning beach-goers not to turn their backs on the ocean, as a high-surf advisory has been issued for Bay Area beaches through Saturday morning.

Large swells of 12 to 14 feet arrived Thursday and are expected to continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Those swells could result in breaking waves of 16 to 22 feet along west- and northwest-facing beaches, the weather service said.

The waves pose a threat to beach-goers as well as mariners traversing harbor entrances, according to the weather service.

This article tagged under:

weatherHigh Surf Advisory
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us