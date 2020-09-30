High Temperatures Prompt Statewide Flex Alert

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday due to expected high temperatures.

A Flex Alert is issued when the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand.

Officials ask residents conserve energy, urging them to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

The ISO says consumers can also take the steps below to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.: