High Temperatures Prompt Statewide Flex Alert

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday due to expected high temperatures.

A Flex Alert is issued when the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand.

Officials ask residents conserve energy, urging them to:

  • Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
  • Defer use of major appliances.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.
  • Unplug unused electrical devices.
  • Close blinds and drapes.
  • Use fans when possible.
  • Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

The ISO says consumers can also take the steps below to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.:

  • “Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.
  • Charge electric vehicles.
  • Charge mobile devices and laptops.
  • Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
  • Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

