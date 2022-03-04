Petaluma

High Winds Cause Downed Power Lines, Outage in Petaluma

By Bay City News

Friday's high winds uprooted a large tree in Petaluma Friday afternoon, knocking down power lines and closing a street as a result.

A spokesperson for the Petaluma Police Department said the power lines went down on Mountain View Avenue at Petaluma Boulevard South.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard South are blocked.

Motorists driving northbound are advised to take McNear Avenue to Mission Drive, then right on Mountain View Avenue and left on 6th Street.

Motorists driving southbound are advised to take I Street to 6th Street, then south on 6th to Mountain View Avenue, then Mission Drive to McNear Avenue.

A power outage is affecting the immediate neighborhood.

Police and fire units are on scene, and PG&E crews are working to repair the power lines.

