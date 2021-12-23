Highway 1 Near Big Sur Shut Down Once Again by Falling Rocks

State Highway 1 was shut down late Wednesday in the area of Big Sur because of fallen rocks and debris in the roadway, Caltrans officials said Thursday.

The closure went into effect at about 9 p.m. Wednesday between Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County and Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

With stormy weather still ongoing in the area, there is no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen, according to Caltrans.

It's the second time in less than two weeks the highway has been closed due to storm-related issues.

During a previous storm earlier this month, Caltrans closed a 44-mile section of the coastal highway at the request of the California Highway Patrol, as a major rain storm swept through the region.

It remained closed after the heavy rain sent rocks and boulders onto the roadway.