Highway 101 Express Lanes Along the Peninsula to Open Feb. 11

New express lanes on Highway 101 from the Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City officially open Feb. 11, officials with the San Mateo Transit District announced.

The express lanes will operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Express lanes are available for drivers enrolled in the FasTrak system. All customers must have a FasTrak Flex to qualify for free or reduced tolls in the express lanes, as it allows them to disclose how many passengers they are carrying, officials said. Those without valid FasTrak accounts will be in violation and are subject to fines and penalties.

People driving in carpools with three or more people, as well as buses, will be able to travel free of charge in the express lanes. Customers driving clean air vehicles such as cars that run on fuel cells, battery, or plug-in hybrids that have a valid clean-air vehicle decal from the Department of Motor Vehicles will qualify for a 50% toll discount when the lanes first open, officials said.

The express-lane project will continue, with lanes being extended to the northern end, up from Whipple Avenue to Interstate 380. The lanes lead directly into express lanes in Santa Clara County.

More information about the project can be found at 101express.com