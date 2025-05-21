Highway 101 adaptive metering lights go live on the Peninsula

New technology is going online this week along the Peninsula that may shorten the commute up and down Highway 101.

Caltrans is activating phase two of its adaptive metering lights along about 20 miles of the freeway between Candlestick Point in San Francisco and Whipple Avenue in Redwood City.

While the appearance of the metering lights hasn't changed, the devices are now connected to software that responds to traffic conditions in real time. The agency says the system is a proven tool for congestion management and enhances traffic safety in the process.

"For example, if there’s a crash that happens down the highway, this responsive system will be able to slow down the meters, slow down traffic from entering the freeway and reduce congestion," Caltrans spokesperson Jeneane Crawford says.

The phase two rollout was scheduled to go live Tuesday at the following on-ramps along Highway 101:

Harney Way / Alana Way

Oyster Point Boulevard

Rollins Road / Broadway / Cadillac Way

Airport Boulevard / Peninsula Avenue / Coyote Point Drive

Fashion Island Boulevard

Eastbound and westbound SR-92

Eastbound and westbound Whipple Avenue

The lights operate between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Caltrans says the final two phases of the rollout will be finished by October.

For more information on the adaptive ramp metering system, visit the Caltrans website.