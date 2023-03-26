Section of Southbound Highway 101 in North Bay Reopened After Gas Line Work

A portion of southbound Highway 101 in the North Bay previously closed overnight due to gas line work is now open, the California Highway Patrol said on social media Sunday.

Caltrans and PG&E originally announced Saturday that section of road between Lakeview Highway in Petaluma and Atherton Avenue in Novato would be closed until 9 a.m. on Sunday. The closure was later extended to 2 p.m. on Sunday to allow crews to complete their work.

Workers were rerouting a gas line exposed after a mudslide on Tuesday, creating a need for a temporary bypass to ensure safe operations. .