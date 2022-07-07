sausalito

Caltrans to Close Northbound Lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito for Repair Work

Two lanes of northbound Highway 101 between the Robin Williams Tunnel and the Rodeo Avenue off-ramp will be closed for 57 hours this weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a Highway 101 sign.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Caltrans is slated to close two of four northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito for 57 hours this weekend for emergency repair work.

The closure from the Robin Williams Tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue off-ramp will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans. Motorists could face delays ranging from 30 to 60 minutes during the closure.

No on-ramps or off-ramps will be closed, Caltrans said.

Crews will be replacing a damaged drainage system and repaving the impacted area, Caltrans said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

sausalitoCaltransHighway 101
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us