Caltrans to Close Northbound Lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito for Repair Work

Caltrans is slated to close two of four northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito for 57 hours this weekend for emergency repair work.

The closure from the Robin Williams Tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue off-ramp will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans. Motorists could face delays ranging from 30 to 60 minutes during the closure.

No on-ramps or off-ramps will be closed, Caltrans said.

Crews will be replacing a damaged drainage system and repaving the impacted area, Caltrans said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.