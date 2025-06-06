Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 101 in San Francisco

A pedestrian died after being struck on northbound Highway 101 at the interchange with Interstate 280 in San Francisco early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 5:15 a.m. and officers arrived to find a pedestrian in the right lanes of the highway, CHP spokesman Officer Mark Andrews said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead and their identity has not yet been released.

Andrews said no driver or drivers whose vehicle struck the person stopped at the scene following the collision.

Northbound lanes of the highway, as well as the connector ramp to Interstate 280, were closed for about two hours but reopened as of about 7:15 a.m., he said.