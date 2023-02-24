Highway 17 Closed in Both Directions Due to Big-Rig Crash, Downed Trees and Snow

Both directions of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains were shut down early Friday because of downed trees, a jackknifed big rig and snow at the summit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Te CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 3:40 a.m. for both directions of the highway due to hazardous conditions.

The northbound lanes were blocked at Granite Creek Road due to multiple trees down in the roadway, and the southbound lanes were blocked at Bear Creek Road due to the jackknifed truck and trailer, the CHP indicated.

There was no indication when the highway would reopen.