Caltrans to Close Lane of Highway 17 for Storm Repairs

By Bay City News

Six days of lane closures on Highway 17 begin Wednesday as Caltrans crews clear fallen trees damaged in last month's storm.

One southbound lane from Bear Creek to Summit Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The following week, a northbound lane will be closed during the same hours Monday through Wednesday from Summit Road to Blossom Hill Road.

Caltrans will update its Twitter page on the latest highway conditions. Officials encourage drivers to also check out Caltrans Quickmap.

