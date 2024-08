A downed tree and crash early Monday shut down all lanes on northbound Highway 17 in Santa Cruz, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported near Granite Creek Drive.

Lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

🚨 Traffic alert 🚨 All lanes blocked on NB SR-17 near Granite Creek Dr. due to a tree down and a crash. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. #TrafficUpdate #HWY17#TrafficAlert #CHP pic.twitter.com/1a5UfIbkk7 — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) August 5, 2024