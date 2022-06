A portion of Highway 29 in St. Helena is shut down Thursday while emergency crews respond to a hazardous materials incident.

The highway closure is from Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. In addition, there is a closure on northbound Highway 29 to Rutherford Crossing/Highway 128.

Motorists should avoid the area, officials said.

Hwy 29 is closed in St Helena from Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane due to a Hazmat. Also, Road closure on Northbound Hwy 29 to Rutherford Crossing/Hwy 128. Fire crews at scene working on containment. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5DnftiN52K — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) June 30, 2022

