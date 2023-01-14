Both Directions of Highway 37 Closed in Novato to Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding.

A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.

The freeway is closed near the Atherton Avenue interchange.

In addition to storm-related flooding, high tides are also impacting the situation.

Motorists are advised to use U.S. Highway 101 to Interstate 580 (the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge), then eastbound on Interstate 80 to travel from Marin County to Solano County and other North Bay destinations.