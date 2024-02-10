Hwy. 4 crash near Antioch leaves 2 dead

A wrong-way crash on Highway 4 near Antioch left two people dead Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. west of Lone Tree Way, the CHP Contra Costa said on social media. It said investigators believe a car was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both cars died on-site. Those drivers were the only occupants of either vehicle, according to CHP.

CHP added that it is now investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to 925-646-4980.