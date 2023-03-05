Cupertino

Hiker Killed by Falling Tree at Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino

By Stephanie Guzman and John Zuchelli

A hiker was killed when they were hit by a falling tree in Cupertino Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on a trail at the Rancho San Antonio County Park.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department is on the scene investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this time

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

