Hiker Killed by Falling Tree at Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino

A hiker was killed when they were hit by a falling tree in Cupertino Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on a trail at the Rancho San Antonio County Park.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department is on the scene investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this time

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

#BREAKING A hiker in the Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino was killed when he was hit by a falling tree. This happened on a trail in the park. The call came in shortly before 10 this morning. @sccfiredept is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/9N85DzZ3KT — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) March 5, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.