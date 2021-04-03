Oakland

Hiker Finds Body of Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen in Oakland

The victim's identity was confirmed through DNA on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

Butte County Sheriff's Office

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found this week in Northern California, nearly three months after her family reported her missing, authorities said.

Tatiana Dugger, 19, was discovered Sunday by a hiker in Siskiyou County in a remote area on federal land about 8 miles (13 kilometers) outside Weed, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

Her body appeared to have been there “for an extended period of time,” the statement said. Her identity was confirmed through DNA on Thursday.

Dugger's family reported her missing from the Oakland area on Jan. 9, the sheriff's office said.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional circumstances surrounding Tatiana’s death will not be released at this time,” the statement said.

