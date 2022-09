Three women were injured Monday when a tree fell on them in Almaden Quicksilver County Park in Santa Clara County.

The women were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.

Biologists were called to the scene to assess the tree and determine why it fell.

