San Francisco

Hillary Clinton reacts after Trump officials sent war plans to Atlantic Magazine editor

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton reacted to reports that the editor of the Atlantic Magazine was mistakenly included in a detailed text outlining the plan for the U.S. attack on Yemen earlier this month.

Clinton was in San Francisco Monday for the Common Sense Summit on Children and Families.

Clinton was briefly commented at the end of a panel discussion she was on. The interviewer prompted her response to a social media post she made just a couple hours earlier.

On social media site X, Clinton posted "you have got to kidding me" as she attached to the Atlantic’s story that detailed a text group chat on the consumer messaging app signal.

In the group text, Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic described what he believed to be a conversation between the highest ranking members of President Donald Trump's national security team, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoHillary Clinton
