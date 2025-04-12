Hiller Aviation Museum to host annual airport runway run at San Carlos airport

If you've ever dreamed of running on an actual airport runway, the Hiller Aviation Museum has the perfect event for you this Sunday.

The 9th Annual Airport Runway Run will take place at the Hiller Aviation Museum next to the San Carlos Airport. The event features a 2K, 5K and 10K run, where the museum will mark the start and finish lines to all three races.

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate, trekking across the entire 2,600 foot-long runway at the San Carlos Airport.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age division of the 5K and 10K races.

The event will also feature the museum's usual exhibits and aircrafts.

Jon Welte, the president and CEO of the Hiller Aviation Museum said this is a new and fun way to experience the airport.

"It is a really neat opportunity not just for dedicated runners, but also for families who want to come out to a really neat experience," Welte said. "It's the chance to come out and experience the airport in a way that's not usually possible."

The event starts promptly at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sign ups to participate in the race have already sold out, but you can come and support the runners at the airport throughout the event.