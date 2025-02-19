Hillsdale Shopping Center renovation to include outdoor retail and residential space

San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center is planning to update its shopping experience by including outdoor commercial and residential spaces.

The popular mall on the Peninsula said the plan is aimed at keeping up with changing shopping habits.

"Our goal is to create a new urban neighborhood, urban village if you will, that will have retail, office, and residential all in a mix of uses," said David Bohannon, CEO of David D. Bohannon Organization. The firm built the mall and is in charge of carrying out the planned renovation.

The south part of the mall, which is now enclosed, will be demolished and replaced with a more open concept. The open concept includes 2 million square feet of retail, commercial, and residential space.

The north part of the mall will remain as it is.

The formal application with all the planned changes is expected to be turned in around April and will first go in front of the San Mateo City Council for review.