San Mateo

Hillsdale Shopping Center renovation to include outdoor retail and residential space

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center is planning to update its shopping experience by including outdoor commercial and residential spaces.

The popular mall on the Peninsula said the plan is aimed at keeping up with changing shopping habits.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Our goal is to create a new urban neighborhood, urban village if you will, that will have retail, office, and residential all in a mix of uses," said David Bohannon, CEO of David D. Bohannon Organization. The firm built the mall and is in charge of carrying out the planned renovation.

The south part of the mall, which is now enclosed, will be demolished and replaced with a more open concept. The open concept includes 2 million square feet of retail, commercial, and residential space.

The north part of the mall will remain as it is.

The formal application with all the planned changes is expected to be turned in around April and will first go in front of the San Mateo City Council for review.

retail Feb 15

As Joann Fabrics and JCPenney announce store closings, here's what's driving the pattern

Vallejo Feb 14

Safeway to shutter Vallejo storefront after 40 years

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us